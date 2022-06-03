DEVELOPERS have revealed plans for a supermarket in Maiden Gully, saying it is sorely needed in a rapidly growing suburb that lacks a major shopping hub.
They want permission to transform a caravan park into a shopping area with almost 200 car parks.
Developers have secured a lease agreement with Coles, they have said in plans lodged with the City of Greater Bendigo.
The new supermarket and bottle shop would sit at 715 to 723 Calder Highway.
A number of existing buildings would be replaced by 10 new retail spaces including a bottle shop.
A community centre at the corner of the Calder Highway Service Road and Carolyn Way would not be impacted.
The new supermarket would rise near an existing IGA supermarket.
It would also sit adjacent to the site a developer already has council approval to build a supermarket on.
"This approval originally dates from 2016 and has not been acted upon," developers said in a report to the council.
They understand no supermarket operator has been secured for the other site, though the Bendigo Advertiser has not independently confirmed that.
"The most recent extension of time to this planning permit requires works to commence by March 2024 however, this is unlikely to occur without an operator," the developers said.
"In comparison, the proposed supermarket, if approved, would be able to commence operations in 2024."
Developers added that their economic modelling suggested there was plenty of potential, regardless of whether another supermarket was built to its west.
"The subject site is well-placed to provide the first full-line supermarket for the main trade area given its strategic location with greater access and exposure to the Calder Highway, and given it is not immediately located next to the existing IGA supermarket," they said.
Developers want to cash in on a booming population in the satellite suburb.
The number of people living there is expected to double to 11,359 people by 2036, independent demographers at ID say.
The population is also expected to surge in Marong, the next suburb out from Bendigo.
Developers say the 194 car parks and 21 bicycle spaces allocated to the supermarket would be enough.
Their traffic consultants looked at traffic conditions and plans the council had already approved for a battery of new businesses and houses in the area.
Those included the rival supermarket bid as well as 207 homes in three subdivisions.
The consultants also factored in ideas governments were considering for traffic lights, including at the intersection of the Calder Highway and Carolyn Way.
The consultants expected more cars on the local road network if a supermarket was built.
But "they are not significant, nor do they result in any 'failures' in the network", they said.
Last December, the consultants spent an afternoon counting available car parks near Maiden Gully Primary School, which would overlook the proposed supermarket.
The consultants found 24 free car parks during the busiest 15 minutes of school pick-up time.
"In fact there will be more parking available in the area due to the redevelopment," they told the council.
Developers expect their proposed car park to be busy most days and peak on the weekend.
