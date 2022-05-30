BENDIGO pharmacies are expecting a fresh inundation of people eager to get their flu vaccinations following the announcement of the state government's free flu jab program.
UFS Pharmacies and Emily Roberts Amcal Pharmacy are two local outlets that have already seen strong bookings of people getting their annual flu vaccinations.
Following the state government's announcement on Tuesday morning, UFS Pharmacies marketing and communications manager Felicity Davidson said people should be patient in trying to get appointments.
"We've been running 10 days in advance for pretty much since we opened our flu program," she said.
"We launched in the first week of April and have been 100 per cent booked all through April and May and are 55 per cent booked for June.
"So if there are patients trying to make a booking, don't be horrified that it might not be in the next week or so and be fair to the health professionals."
Emily Roberts Amcal Pharmacy operations manager Katherine Hancy said many of their vaccination customers were people that got the flu jab every year.
"We're booked up for the next two weeks and foresee a big jump in bookings in the next few days," she said.
"There definitely is a cohort of people who do it every year. Those are the people we are seeing mostly at moment.
"We welcome (any program) that gets more people vaccinated and is more affordable for people to be vaccinated and increases access to whole community."
Ms Hancy said people can also get a COVID-19 vaccination booster and flu shot at the same time.
"It is safe to do so and can be done, especially since the criteria for the fourth dose is open to wider range of people," she said.
The state government has also made flu vaccines available to children aged five years and over from their community pharmacy.
Ms Davidson said UFS is able to provide flu vaccines to anyone aged six months and over.
"We have trained immunisation nurses doing vaccinations and pharmacists have now been given permission from the government to provide vaccinations to people from five years," she said.
"We do recommend people book online at www.bendigoufs.com.au/vaccinations"
Victoria Police has released a call for information on social media regarding two missing Ipswich boys who were last seen with a man known to them.
The Twitter post said the man, Luke Clements, may be travelling with the two boys to South Australia via either New South Wales or Victoria.
The two boys - aged seven and 12 - are both described as Caucasian and of slight build.
The 12-year-old is about 150 centimetres tall with light brown hair.
Police are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact Policelink on 131 444.
Queensland Police released a statement on May 24 about the missing trio which mentioned Mr Clements had not been in contact with family or friends since May 18.
Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus cases have skyrocketed, with the region reporting 234 in the last 24 hours.
Of the reported infections, 147 are split between the 3550 and 3551 postcodes.
Despite a rise in daily infections, Bendigo's number of active infections now sits at 1314, a decline from Monday's 1365.
Surrounding shires also reported additional new infections.
For the second day in a row Loddon Shire recorded nine new infections, while both Buloke and Gannawarra Shire recorded fewer than 10 - three and seven respectively.
Central Goldfields Shire reported 21 additional cases, a rise from yesterdays 16, in the last 24 hours.
Campaspe Shire had another 42 cases, Mount Alexander 34 and the Macedon Ranges 75.
There are a reported 9595 new coronavirus infections in Victoria on Tuesday, a rise of more than 1000 compared to Monday's data.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 58,210.
Deaths have jumped again - 20 overnight - while hospitalisations have declined to 527.
Seven Victorians are on ventilators and 31 are in the ICU.
Of eligible people across the state, 67.5 per cent are triple vaccinated.
This comes as the City of Greater Bendigo begins a campaign urging residents to get both their coronavirus booster and influenza vaccine as soon as possible.
Mayor Andrea Metcalfe said it was imperative people take precautions such as vaccination and other health safety protocols - like washing your hands regularly - to protect not only themselves but those around them.
"It's like our immune systems have been wrapped in cotton wool the past two years, through a combination of mask wearing and largely staying at home," she said.
"Now that we're moving around, we need to protect ourselves and others."
A forecast of snow in parts of the region has served as a reminder that winter is one day away.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting snow to fall from 600 metres during the day in the Castlemaine and Kyneton areas.
Wet weather in Bendigo is set to continue today with temperatures not expected to go above 10 degrees.
On the back of several severe weather warnings yesterday, forecasts show a very high chance of showers in the morning along with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Gusty winds increasing to 35 to 50 kilometres per hour are expected, as is the possibility of small hail.
North of Bendigo, Echuca is set to reach 11 degrees and experience showers and a potential thunderstorm. Maryborough has a similar forecast with a top of 10 expected.
