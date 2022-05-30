Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Stay up-to-date with the latest breaking news, sport, weather and COVID updates

Updated May 31 2022 - 7:12am, first published May 30 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UFS Pharmacy Bendigo nurse imminiser Jacinta Prime with a flu vaccination. Picture: NONI HYETT

BENDIGO pharmacies are expecting a fresh inundation of people eager to get their flu vaccinations following the announcement of the state government's free flu jab program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.