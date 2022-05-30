A campaign encouraging residents to be up to date with their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations has been launched by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Designed to see residents give their immune system a boost this winter, Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said it was possible to get both shots at the same time.
Advertisement
She encouraged people not to delay in protecting themselves from serious illness.
READ MORE:
"It's like our immune systems have been wrapped in cotton wool the past two years, through a combination of mask wearing and largely staying at home," she said.
"Now that we're moving around, we need to protect ourselves and others."
Cr Metcalf said considerable respiratory illness is spreading across Greater Bendigo.
"(It is) a combination of COVID-19, influenza and the common cold that is going around, which impacts hospitals, schools and businesses," she said.
"The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recently expanded the eligibility for people to get a fourth COVID-19 dose, which covers people living with a range of health conditions or disabilities and means 1.5 million more people will be eligible very soon."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.