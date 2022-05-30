Severe weather warning issued for northern Victoria as rain settles in

A severe weather warning has been issued across northern Victoria as strong - and potentially damaging - winds are currently stretching across southern and eastern Australia.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the winds are expected be greater than 90 kilometres per hour and will be accompanied by low-level snow, below-average temperatures and showers.
Advertisement
The significant rainfall impacting the region today has put it at further risk of fallen trees, powerlines and impacts to caravans and motorhomes if winds pick up.
BOM has said there will likely be damage to property and weakened trees, with possible flash flooding due to blocked drains.
READ MORE:
These damaging winds will continue into Tuesday and are likely to ease late Wednesday.
Temperatures are also expected to plummet over the coming days with maximum temperatures expected to plunge three to six degrees below average for May.
The strong winds will only make this feel colder, the bureau warned.
The bureau is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest bureau warnings through the website and BOM weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.