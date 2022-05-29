Monash Rural Health Bendigo senior lecturer Dr Michael Leach has been named a fellow of the prestigious Higher Education Academy (HEA).
The HEA Fellowship demonstrates a personal and institutional commitment to professionalism in learning and teaching as a higher education teaching qualification, and Dr Leach was thrilled by the news.
"Being named a fellow of the HEA means a great deal to me," Dr Leach said.
"As an early career educator without any prior teaching qualifications, I am delighted and thankful to now have an internationally recognised higher education qualification and to be part of a community of fellows."
Dr Leach became a full-time academic at Monash Rural Health in early 2020. He joins a growing community of fellows within Monash Rural Health, including Bendigo's Dr Pam Harvey, Dr Eleanor Mitchell and Senior Fellow Dr Tammy Smith.
Greater Bendigo has reported 20 fewer coronavirus cases than Sunday in the last 24 hours, with data from the Victorian Department of Health indicating the municipality had an additional 154 infections.
It's total number of active cases is now 1365.
The majority of the cases were tied to the 3550, 3551 and 3556 postcodes.
Surrounding shires also reported additional cases overnight.
Both Loddon and Buloke Shire recorded nine new infections, while Gannawarra reported eight.
Central Goldfields saw an additional 16 new cases present in the last 24 hours.
Mount Alexander and Campaspe Shire reported 31 and 51 new infections, respectively, and data from the Department of Health indicates the Macedon Ranges had 65 new coronavirus cases.
Every shire except Buloke saw a rise in daily infections overnight compared to Sunday.
Victoria has recorded 8288 new coronavirus infections overnight bringing the total number of active cases across the state to 61,419.
This is just fewer than 1000 more daily cases recorded on Sunday.
Currently, 550 people are in hospital with the virus. There are 37 in the ICU and four on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours three people died from COVID-19.
Booster rates continue to increase across Victoria with 67.5 per cent of eligible people (those aged 16 and over) having been triple jabbed.
These numbers come on the back of already rising flu infections across the state.
Just this morning, AAP reported the state government is set to announce free flu vaccines for all sometime this week.
Australian Medical Association Victorian president Roderick McRae emphasized "it was a safe vaccine" and urged all Victorian's to get it.
Mr McRae's advice comes on the back of research released by the Royal Children's Hospital indicating many parents were leaning away from vaccinating their children from the flu due to misconceptions about the vaccine.
"Children, including healthy children, are more likely to catch the flu than adults and can become seriously unwell," Paediatrician and Director of the RCH National Child Health Poll Anthea Rhodes said.
"Children under five are the group most likely to be hospitalised for complications affecting the brain or lungs."
The flu vaccine is free for children aged between six months and five years, and is available through GPs and pharmacies for those aged five and over.
With Australian Associated Press
Good morning and welcome to Monday. And yes, it is cold, it's wet and it looks like this weather is going to be with us for most of the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology says it will stay cloudy, with the very high chance of showers, becoming less likely later tonight. Winds will be east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon.
In the northern part of the region, it's could be a lot windier. Damaging winds are expected to develop further in the northwest of Victoria through today as a vigorous low pressure system over the Bight heads eastwards.
Damaging winds averaging 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are likely over the Mallee district and northern parts of the Northern Country and North East districts today. Locations which may be affected include Echuca and Swan Hill.
Bendigo is looking at a top temperature today of just nine degrees.
Please be careful if you're travelling on our roads.
Bendigo resident Gaelle Broad has been preselected number one on the Nationals' ticket for Northern Victoria as the government defended its record on regional spending.
The Nationals preselected Ms Broad on Sunday for the five member upper house region, which covers an area stretching from Mildura through Bendigo and on to Corryong.
The party has also said it will guarantee regional Victorians get 25 per cent of all infrastructure spending if the state coalition wins government at the next election.
State party leader Peter Walsh made the pledge while criticising the Labor government as "city-centric" at the Nationals' conference in Shepparton.
It's shaping to be a big day for the federal opposition also, with the Coalition set to determine its group of leaders. Both the Liberals and Nationals will meet to do just that in Canberra today.
