Like many local organisations, Bendigo TAFE will be marking Reconciliation Week this week from May 27 to June 3, with this year's theme 'Be Brave. Make Change.' front of mind.
The community's events will include a fireside discussion hosted by Thungutti Goori man Jimmy Kyle, which will be streamed to all staff, while Trent Nelson, who represents the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation with the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria will be contributing as a guest speaker.
Bendigo TAFE will also host a lunch in the Bendigo city campus restaurant to mark the important date, which gives organisations, communities and individuals the opportunity to better their society and continue creating inclusive and culturally safe spaces.
One of the ways Bendigo TAFE said it had facilitated inclusivity is through the Djimbayang Education Centre, named in consultation with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, meaning teaching and learning.
"This centre merges the cultural heritage and values of the Traditional Owners, the Djaara people of the Dja Dja Wurrung, with contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and strong networks with key Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations to ensure that our students are supported through their time with Bendigo TAFE," a TAFE spokesperson said.
"Based at the Indigenous Education Centre is a dedicated Koorie liaison officer and a Koorie student support officer to assist students in accessing the full range of support services through the TAFE, as well as assisting students to navigate their way in dealing with government agencies and other relevant organisations."
Bendigo TAFE also offers cultural awareness training to support organisations in gaining a greater understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture.
"It builds awareness of Indigenous issues and aims to eradicate apprehension or misconception about Indigenous people," the spokesperson said.
"Educational organisations including Bendigo TAFE have a responsibility to be informed and involved in Indigenous history and culture.
"Bendigo TAFE strives to actively make a difference in the lives of our First Nations students through education and the associated supports that come with studying with us."
Nationally, Vocational Education and Training has been shown to improve career outcomes and Bendigo TAFE said that opportunity should be open to all.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
