Bendigo TAFE will mark Reconciliation Week with a fireside discussion hosted by Jimmy Kyle for all staff

By Lucy Williams
May 30 2022 - 6:30am
Bendigo TAFE is one of the local organisations focusing on inclusion this Reconciliation Week. Picture: Brendan McCarthy

Like many local organisations, Bendigo TAFE will be marking Reconciliation Week this week from May 27 to June 3, with this year's theme 'Be Brave. Make Change.' front of mind.

