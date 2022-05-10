Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo and surrounds sees spike in overnight infections

Updated May 10 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
GET TESTED: While the number of daily infections spiked in Bendigo overnight, the number of active cases in the region only increased by seven.

Greater Bendigo has recorded 291 new coronavirus infections overnight, a rise of 61 from Monday's recorded numbers.

Local News

