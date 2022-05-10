Greater Bendigo has recorded 291 new coronavirus infections overnight, a rise of 61 from Monday's recorded numbers.
According to data from the Department of Health, the total active number of cases in the region is now 1539, only seven more active cases than Monday.
Advertisement
Surrounding shires also recorded a spike in cases. Buloke Shire noted 12 new infections, Campaspe Shire 55 and Central Goldfields 28 - double what the shire recorded on Monday.
Gannawarra recorded 15 new covid cases in the last 24 hours and Loddon recorded 23.
Macedon Ranges number of new infections overnight surpassed 100 (113) and took the shires active case number to 530.
In the last 24 hours, Mount Alexander Shire reported only 10 more new infections than Monday (60).
Victoria daily coronavirus cases rise overnight along with vaccine rates
Victoria has recorded 12,722 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases across the state to 64,772.
This is about 2000 more daily cases than the state recorded on Monday.
Currently, 519 people are in hospital with 34 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 18 Victorians died overnight.
Vaccinations rates continue to climb with 66.6 per cent of eligible people having received their booster shot and 94.5 per cent having had two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Region set for sunshine before rainy week sets in
Good morning Bendigo, welcome to Tuesday.
As I'm sure you've all already noticed the Bendigo Advertiser website is looking a little different this morning. As of this morning, The Addy has officially launched it's new site.
But before we see what is making headlines today, here's the weather forecast for the day.
Advertisement
In Bendigo, the mercury is expected to reach 19 with sun and light winds before potential showers on Wednesday and rain on Thursday.
Similar forecasts are expected for Castlemaine and Kyneton who should see sunny skies and tops of 18 and 17 degrees respectively before wet Wedenesdays and Thursday.
North of Bendigo, Echuca will reach 20 degrees on Tuesday before showers on Wednesday and the possibility of heavy rain on Thursday.
What's making headlines
Advertisement
Bendigo's federal candidates were put through their paces in an election forum hosted by the Bendigo Sustainability Group on Monday evening.
And did you hear the Kangaroo Flat unit that burnt down on Monday morning? Well, thankfully the man who owned it was awoken by a newly-installed smoke alarm.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.