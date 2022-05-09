news, local-news,

A NEWLY installed smoke alarm which woke a Kangaroo Flat man early on Monday has saved his life. The fire destroyed the man's Lockwood Road unit before 6am. The man aged in his 70s was taken to hospital in a stable condition but was suffering from smoke inhalation. The man's carer has hit-out at delays in completing works to the Lockwood Road property. Read more: Mark Walker said the man was lucky to escape the unit. "He's okay. He's alive, that's main thing," Mr Walker said. "His dog died in the fire, it was (his late) wife's dog." Mr Walker said the unit had been in dire need of upgrades - including an access ramp and hand rails - to help improve the man's ability to move around the property. "We have spent three months on the phone to hospice care (and) the department of housing to it get fixed up," he said. "Luckily they replaced the smoke alarm - that's what woke him. Everyone is passing the buck. "He was basically a prisoner in his own home. He can barely walk without his frame and can barely get out the front door without assistance because his walking frame tips. "Sitting in his chair or laying in bed are his two options. His legs barely have the strength to hold him up." The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has been contacted for comment. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene just before 6am to find the unit fully engulfed in flames. Five CFA vehicles, along with support from FRV, controlled the fire by 6.43am. The incident was cleared at 8.35am. "In just under an hour crews had the fire under control," the FRV spokesperson said. "Firefighters continued to overhaul and salvage at the scene until the fire was blacked out. "We had to evacuate nearby occupants of other units. "There were some issues in getting people to evacuate because of the time of day." Police said the fire was not suspicious but the cause of the fire was still under investigation. A Bendigo Health spokesperson said the man remained in a stable condition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/55fefa12-3da4-4a28-93c6-98cd864f9bdc.jpg/r9_188_3662_2252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg