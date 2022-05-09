coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo recorded 230 new coronavirus cases overnight, taking the region's number of active cases to 1532. According to data from the Department of Health this is only five more daily cases of the virus recorded in 24 hours compared to Saturday. Surrounding shires also recorded new coronavirus infections overnight, including Loddon Shire (12), Central Goldfields (14) and Campaspe (45). Macedon Ranges recorded less than 100 cases - 93 new infections overnight - bringing it's total number of active cases to 496. Mount Alexander Shire noted an even 50 new infections in the last 24 hours while Buloke Shire recorded one new case overnight and Gannawarra Shire reported nine. Missing woman last seen in Kangaroo Flat, police call on public for information Police have turned to the public in search of missing woman Vashti. Issuing a statement on Facebook over the weekend, police believe the 45-year-old was last seen on Wesley Street, Kangaroo Flat in late April. Vashti is caucasian in appearance, about 170cm tall with a thin build, has a shaved head, and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Geelong CBD, Melbourne CBD, and Lilydale areas. Anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact Bendigo police station on (03) 5448 1300. Victoria records more than 10,000 new cases, zero deaths overnight Victoria has recorded 10,031 new coronavirus infections overnight, a rise since Sunday. The states total number of active cases now sits at 62,915. There are currently 491 people in hospital, 43 in the ICU and five on ventilators. Thankfully, there were no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Booster rates are climbing steadily across the state with 66.6 per cent of eligible Victorians now triple vaxxed. Victoria is also nearing 95 per cent of the eligible population (12 and over) being double jabbed, currently sitting at 94.5 per cent. Traffic redirected as police block off Lockwood Road near unit fire Morning Bendigo, Maddy here for all your latest news updates. We've received an eye witness report detailing police have blocked off part of Lockwood Road, near Kangaroo Flat, behind High Street. This comes after news of a Kangaroo Flat unit caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning. If you're commuting into town near here, you may want to take an alternate route. More to come.

