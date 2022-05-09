Candidates standing in the Bendigo electorate at the upcoming election were put through their paces on Monday night at an election forum.
The forum, hosted by Bendigo Sustainability Group, Bike Bendigo and Commoners Co-Op, saw candidates questioned on their stance on a range of issues including the environment, refugees, the economy, aged care health and climate change.
Advertisement
A crowd of more than 100 voters watched the candidates speak at the Bendigo Club in Strathdale.
Read more:
Taking part in the forum was Lisa Chesters (Australian Labor Party), Cate Sinclair (Australian Greens), Matt Bansemer (Liberal Democrats), Darin Schade (Liberal Party of Australia), Ben Mihail (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Elijah Suares (United Australia Party).
A BSG spokesperson said forum organisers were unable to contact independent candidate James Laurie ahead of time to take part in the forum.
Mr Laurie was in attendance at the forum. He did not take part in the forum but was given the opportunity to speak at the end of the night.
BSG president Colin Lambie said hosting the forum was key to helping keep voters informed of candidate policies.
"We think people should know who they're voting for and what these people stand for," he said.
"Obviously, we have particular interests and we want to know which candidates are wanting action on climate change."
Mr Laurie said BSG hosted forums for elections at each level of government with 100 people attending each of the ward forums at the last City of Greater Bendigo elections.
Mr Mihail and Mr Laurie did not complete the BSG survey.
"For (the federal election forum) last time we had between 40 and 50 people. I think we're have seen a bit more tonight."
The forum followed on from a candidates election scorecard that saw candidates answer 22 questions with responses ranked by BSG into an election scorecard.
"By doing the questionnaire, and publishing it on our website, (voters are able) to look at their answers," Mr Lambie said. "(At the forum) we put basically the same questions to candidates and give them a chance to speak to them.
"We also invite questions from the audience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.