The Bendigo Advertiser switches on new-look website

Your Bendigo Advertiser has switched on a new-look website and expanded its subscription offering to include access to more of publisher ACM's other local news sites in regional Victoria.
The revamped website has been designed to be more responsive for desktop, tablets and phones. Article pages have also been redesigned, with a focus on making them easier to read.
Popular features Today's Paper and the Puzzles (available for premium subscribers) are accessible from a menu at the top of the page, just below the main navigation bar and masthead.
You can still access your account at the top right of a page, and manage which of our 14 newsletters you receive and keep your subscription and payment information up to date - or even upgrade to a better package.
Moving further down the page gives access to some of the latest articles in other popular sections.
Clicking or touching on a section's heading on the homepage - like courts and crime or what's on - will launch you into even more articles on that topic.
Bendigo Advertiser subscribers will be able to use the same login details they use for this site when they visit these other mastheads.
While new visitors to our site be invited to register and subscribe for access, existing subscribers will enjoy the extra coverage of these other regional Victorian communities at no extra charge.
Bendigo Advertiser subscription packages will include access to the digital replicas of all of the region's newspapers, allowing users to flip through every page of the region's papers and view articles as they appear in the printed version.
With a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions, the site is designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading.
The Bendigo Advertiser is one of the 14 daily newspapers published by ACM, Australia's largest independent media company.
The ACM network of 140 mastheads stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
