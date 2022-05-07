Bendigo named finalist for Victorian Top Tourist Town

news, local-news, bendigo, news, regional, town, victoria, award

SEVERAL central Victorian towns are in the running to win a significant airtime slot on Prime 7 after being named finalists in the Victorian Top Tourism Town awards. Bendigo and Echuca have been recognised by the Victorian Tourism Industry Council (VTIC) as two regional towns offering exceptional and unique visitor experiences. OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases steady VTIC chief executive Felicia Mariani said the Awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the most captivating destinations the state has to offer. "Victorians have been charmed by their own backyard - two years of being in and out of lockdown have shown many of us we don't have to leave Victoria for a getaway, " she said, "It's renewed our love for stunning regional destinations." "The Victorian Tourism Awards capture that love, and help us honour our favourite parts of this great state as a Top Tourism Town." Heathcote and Rochester have also been named finalists in the Top Small Tourism Town category and Mount Macedon in the Top Tiny Tourism Town category. Victorians will now be able to vote for their favourite Victorian regional centres from Tuesday May 10 until Wednesday May 31. MORE CRIME: Anyone who votes will go into the draw to win a Melbourne Getaway for two including a two-night stay at the luxurious Sofitel Melbourne on Collins, with breakfast included, and two dining vouchers to some of Melbourne's best restaurants. "We're calling on every Victorian to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry," Ms Mariani said. "Every tourism business has worked so hard to survive the past two years. "It's the perfect time to acknowledge what regional towns and centres have done to revitalise their tourism experiences and welcome visitors back." The Top Tourism Town winner (population over 5,000) will receive $10,000 worth of airtime with Prime 7. The winners of the Small Tourism Town (population between 1,500 and 5,000) and Tiny Tourism Town (population under 1,500) will receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively of airtime with Prime 7. OTHER NEWS: Gisborne home among four raided in six-month drug trafficking investigation The Small & Tiny Towns winners will also receive a customised "Townscape" podcast. The winners of the three Victorian categories will then progress to the national competition. The full list of finalists are as follows: Top Tourism Towns . Ballarat . Bendigo . Echuca . Frankston . Lakes Entrance . Mildura . Shepparton . Werribee Top Small Tourism Towns . Heathcote . Port Fairy . Rochester . Sorrento Top Tiny Tourism Towns . Aireys Inlet . Fingal . Flinders . Mount Macedon . Noojee . Timboon You can cast your vote here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/666254f8-1fcd-4df2-8b67-c42c041badb1.jpg/r0_281_5520_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg