Gisborne home among four raided in six-month drug trafficking investigation

A Gisborne property was one of four residences to be raided by Victoria Police on Wednesday, as part of the six-month long investigation into drug trafficking. Detectives searched the Gisborne address along with residences in Ascot Vale, Keilor Downs and Taylors Lakes, as part of the Fawkner divisional response unit investigation. Among items seized was about 2.35 kilograms of methylamphetamine, a small quantity of cocaine and nearly $80,000 in cash. Three people have been arrested and $450,000 worth of methylamphetamine was confiscated. A 38-year-old Cannons Creek man was arrested in Pascoe Vale on March 31 after detectives intercepted a vehicle on Cumberland Road at about 11am. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered about two kilograms of methylamphetamine, 450 grams of amphetamine, a small quantity of cocaine and $161,000 in cash. MORE CRIME: The driver was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine and trafficking a commercial quantity of amphetamine. He was remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 23 June. A 34-year-old Keilor Downs man and a 34-year-old Ascot Vale woman were also arrested. The Keilor Downs man was charged with trafficking large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime. He was remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 10 August. The woman was charged with possession of a traffickable quantity of methylamphetamine. She was bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 17 November. A 23-year-old Taylors Lakes man was issued a drug diversion for allegedly possessing a small quantity of cocaine. Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit at confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

