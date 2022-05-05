news, local-news, news, court-crime, subscriber-only

KYNETON police have turned to the community for answers as they seek to solve the mystery surrounding a hit-and-run during the Easter long weekend. Police held a press conference on Wednesday, pleading for members of the public with any information about the incident to come forward. Josh Millard, 33 years old, was found seriously injured on Sturt Street in Kyneton, on Saturday April 16, at about 2am. During the press conference, Kyneton Sergeant Mark Street pleaded with the public for information. "Somebody has driven over Josh and left him on the side of the road bleeding," he said. Josh Millard, who also attended the press conference, said the driver was a "coward". RELATED: Mice numbers explode as rodents invade Bendigo homes Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of April 16 after a witness heard two loud thuds outside their home before discovering Mr Millard lying on the ground along Sturt Street. "The 33-year-old man was then airlifted to hospital suffering some serious injuries, he continues today to recover in hospital," Sergeant Street said. The Kyneton Sergeant said the investigation had been difficult and police had swept the area for CCTV footage, but were now appealing for the public for any information that may aid their investigation. Sergeant Street confirmed police do not have CCTV of the incident, nor have any witnesses come forward so far. No debris from the car was left behind, and police believe Mr Millard was laying down when he was hit by a vehicle, likely a four wheel drive, which failed to stop at the scene. Sergeant Street said he believed the driver dragged the victim on the road and he had seen his injuries which were grave. "Josh has made a remarkable recovery given the gravity of his injuries," he said. Other news: Ukrainian tourists plead with Australian government to stay in Bendigo There was poor lighting on the street where the incident took place, so it's possible the driver may not have known that they hit somebody, he said. "If that is the case and they're at home listening, I ask them to come forward and speak to police." Mr Millard was a large man though and the noise of the incident was quite loud, Sergeant Street added. "Certainly we'd like to speak to that person or that individual who drove [past] the scene or anybody else who was in the area at the time that may have seen anything suspicious," he said. "Due to the long weekend, Kyneton had a lot more visitors in the area, so the driver may possibly have been from outside of the community." Police urge anyone with any information or dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. "Come forward and hand yourselves in," Mr Millard said, "own up to your own consequences and actions." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/110b5375-9121-4b47-92e3-0f8e972aaac8.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg