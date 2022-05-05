news, local-news,

A teenager will face 15 charges in relation to a number of burglaries in Echuca over the past two weeks. Echuca police and Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit members raided an Echuca address on Wednesday morning. A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with six counts of burglary, six counts of theft and three counts of attempted burglary. Read more: Police said the arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation into a number of business burglaries in Echuca over the past two weeks. The youth has been bailed to appear at a children's court later this year. Police are continuing to investigate the matter and are hoping to speak with other persons of interest in relation to the crimes. Anyone with information about these burglaries should contact Echuca Police on 5483 1500 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/2daedcd4-4fd9-4afd-8282-29c800d672f8.jpg/r2_397_3887_2592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg