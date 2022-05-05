news, local-news,

Police are calling on the public to help locate the driver of a car that cause a crash in White Hills on Thursday afternoon. A man driving a red Holden Commodore with the registration ADR 257 rear-ended two cars while travelling south toward Bendigo at the intersection of Napier and Lyons streets at about 3.45pm. As well as the male driver, two other people were in the red Commodore when the crash happened. Read more: No one was injured in the crash with paramedics attending the scene to check the occupants of the cars. Bendigo Highway Patrol Leading Senior Constable Brendan Keegan said police would appreciate anyone with dash cam footage coming forward. Anyone with information on the crash can contact Bendigo Police on 5448 1300. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/5573f958-dca2-4f9e-af4f-0106b73a2c94.jpg/r14_0_4373_2463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg