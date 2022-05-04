CMC secures bragging rights in annual QEO clash against BSSC

news, local-news,

Catherine McAuley College has taken the bragging rights after defeating Bendigo Senior Secondary College in the opening round of the School Sport Victoria Premier League competition. At the Queen Elizabeth Oval on Wednesday afternoon CMC put on a strong second-half performance to defeat local rival BSSC by 27 points, final score 10.9 (69) over 6.6 (42.) Sport news: To start the game, BSSC showed swift movement across the field and quickly put a goal on the board before CMC responded to bring the scores near level at quarter time. BSSC booted a further three goals in the second quarter, meanwhile CMC only managed one, to take a 4.4 (28) over 2.3 (15) lead into half time. CMC coach Lee Coghlan said the team dug deep to turn around the game during the second half. "In the first half we were going pretty well but our skill wasn't particularly great moving forward," he said. "But we were still in the contest." A refreshed CMC side returned to the field after the main break and levelled with two consecutive goals before captain Rowan Fox delivered a long-range goal to take back the lead. CMC's precision across the midfield helped move the ball toward the goals with ease which overall saw them put five goals on the board in the third term to take a 15-point lead into the final quarter. "Our movement was incredibly clean in addition to our passing away from the stoppages which helped generate clear runs to the goals," Coghlan said. "Our delivery became so much better and we were able to snag a few goals." The Lions refused to be tamed and mounted a final-quarter comeback, however, it was quickly cut short by CMC who continued to pile on the scoreboard pressure and see out the annual match as the winners. "BSSC had a good couple of late surges and it really did feel like it was a struggle for control of the game," Coghlan said. "But our boys did really well to steady the ship." CMC: J. Gillies (2), H. Kelly (2), A. Day-Wicks (2) D. Edminson, R. Mulquiny, R. Fox, T. Farrelly BSSC: M. Noden (3), Z. Tickell, T. Blake, W. Burke CMC: J. McMahon, H. Kelly, R. Mulquiny, N. Sherriff, J. Harris, A. Day-Wicks, R. Fox, D. Edminson. BSSC: Z. Tickell The second round of the School Sport Victoria Premier League will be played in two weeks time in the week starting May 16. CMC will head into the second round confident after the win and will play on their home turf at the QEO against SEDA College. "Our next game is going to be a bit of an unknown as we don't know too much about SEDA," Coghlan said. "Whatever they bring our boys will be looking forward to the challenge after starting our season off with a win." Meanwhile, BSSC will look to put a win on the board when they head to Melbourne to play Hallam. In the third round which starts the week of May 30, CMC will then play Hallam and BSSC hosts SEDA. Finals will then commence the weeks starting June 13, followed by the grand final at Sandringham on Wednesday June 22. Sport news:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/7690ce59-713b-4ea7-b9d7-85667a67dd99.jpg/r0_98_1990_1222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg