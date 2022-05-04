BDCA: Jacobs heading back to Eaglehawk as new coach for 2022-23 season

sport, cricket, bdca, eaglehawk, cricket, club, cory, jacobs, coach, returning

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ AFTER a season away all-rounder Cory Jacobs is returning to Eaglehawk Cricket Club with the added responsibility as coach. Jacobs is a dual Bendigo District Cricket Association premiership player with the Hawks in 2006 and 2017 and has previously captained the first XI, but this will be his first coaching stint, taking over from Matt White. Jacobs is headed back to the Hawks after a one-season stint playing with Rochester in the Goulburn Murray Cricket Association. "Coaching is something I've always wanted to do and the opportunity has come up," Jacobs said on Wednesday. "Chopper (White) has had enough after three years through what has been a really testing time with everything that has gone on off-field and he has done a great job. "The main thing is we don't want to lose the direction the club is heading in terms of the way it's progressing with our young blokes." Jacobs returns to an Eaglehawk side that last season finished fourth in the first XI after losing to Bendigo United by six wickets in the elimination final. "There's a lot of really good young talent at the club that now has a couple of years of finals under their belt," Jacobs said. "The young players are improving every year and, hopefully, that continues. "I think getting back to two-day cricket, if that's what the BDCA does, will help us as well and we can continue to build." Set to join Jacobs as another returning former player to Canterbury Park in 2022-23 is fellow all-rounder and 2017 premiership player Cam McGlashan, who has spent two years overseas. "Cam will be back later this year and has been playing some fairly handy cricket in England with Richmond... at one stage he was leading the wickets with Monty Panesar (former England spinner) in the same competition," Jacobs said. Cory Jacobs' first XI snapshot at Eaglehawk: Runs: 2361. Wickets: 249. Addy MVP points: 8031. Flags: 2006, 2017. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

