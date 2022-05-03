Cathcart to lead Netball Victoria board

news, local-news, Cathcart, Carol, netball, Netball, Victoria, president, board, Zimmerman

FORMER AFL Central Victoria region general manager Carol Cathcart has been appointed as Netball Victoria's new president. Bendigo-based Cathcart, who joined the board as a director in 2020, replaces Kirrily Zimmerman, whose term as president has expired. Her appointment is being hailed as a win for regional netball. READ MORE: Carol Cathcart appointed to Netball Victoria board Cathcart brings a wealth of experience in the netball environment as a player, coach, umpire and administrator. She has previously held roles as the head of high performance and as a coach and athlete development manager at Netball Australia, and boasts extensive coaching experience, including stints with the Australian 21-and-under team, Melbourne Vixens, Victorian Fury and at grassroots level. Cathcart said she was passionate about growing netball, especially across regional Victorian communities. She will bring to the position extensive experience at the elite and grassroots level. "I'm very proud to accept the position of president, and would like to thank Kirrily for her extraordinary service in the role," she said. "I'm passionate about ensuring the continual growth of our sport from grassroots to the elite, particularly in regional Victoria, and look forward to continuing to work with the board to implement our vision and achieve our shared goals." Cathcart - a former A-grade coach of BFNL powerhouse Sandhurst - continues to be involved at regional level as the head of the AFL Central Victoria Junior/Youth Academy netball program. In a major coup for the Dragons, she is this season coaching the club's 17-and-under team. Cathcart previously held the position of AFL Central Victoria region general manager from 2017-21, which followed a 19-month stint as manager of the Bendigo Football Netball League. She was the first female to be appointed as an AFL Victoria Country region general manager. Netball Victoria and Melbourne Vixens CEO Rosie King OAM paid credit to both the outgoing and incoming president and newly elected board member Candice Maliko. "We thank Kirrily for her years of service, her dedication and passion for our sport," King said. "It's difficult to quantify the impact Kirrily has had in her time on the Netball Victoria board, she will be sorely missed but we know she'll be an active part of our netball community for many years to come." "I would also like to congratulate and welcome Carol and Candice to their new roles, and look forward to working closely with them to achieve exciting things for Victorian netball." READ MORE: Cathcart to finish at AFL Central Victoria

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/65a6ff33-9cc6-43d9-ab2d-c648642135e0.jpg/r0_100_1019_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg