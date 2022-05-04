PHOTOS: Year 8 Girls Football Carnival

sport, local-sport, year 7/8 girls, school, football, carnival, marist, college, bendigo

MORE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bendigo Senior Secondary College v Catherine McAuley College | PHOTOS Action from today's Year 8 Girls Football Carnival played at Marist College. RESULTS: Marist 7.3 (45) def BSE 1.1 (7) CMC 11.3 (69) def Weeroona 0.0 (0) BSE 4.0 (24) def Weeroona 3.1 (19) CMC 9.5 (59) def Marist 0.5 (5) Marist 4.5 (29) def Weeroona 1.3 (9) CMC 10.9 (69) def BSE 1.1 (7) COMPETITION WINNERS - CMC

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/71852656-1f05-4a79-97fb-945ee1df2f90.jpg/r0_31_2806_1616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg