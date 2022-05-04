BDCA: Sandhurst Cricket Club 2021-22 season award winners

sport, cricket, bdca, sandhurst, cricket, club, season, award, winners, 2021-22

READ MORE - Historic first premiership for Sandhurst in women's cricket LEADERS Dylan Gibson and Kate Shallard have both been crowned Sandhurst Cricket Club best and fairest winners for the second time. Senior coach Gibson won the Dragons' first XI Noel Turner Award with 73 votes for the 2021-22 BDCA season. Gibson combined 383 runs with 11 wickets for a Dragons' side that finished with a 7-9 record. Meanwhile, co-captain Shallard won the Dragons' women's first XI best and fairest with 94 votes. The undefeated Dragons were premiers of the BDCA women's competition. UNDER 18s Alex Winfield Award - Jasper Langley (75 votes). Batting average - Jasper Langley (408 runs @ 37.09). Bowling average - Sol Cameron (12 wickets @ 10.92). FOURTH XI Best and Fairest - Phil Murley (57 votes). Batting average - Fraser McKinstry (179 runs @ 35.80). Bowling average - Phil Murley (22 wickets @ 13.50). THIRD XI Bernard Gretton-Watson Award - Ollie Maher (75 votes). Batting average - Ollie Maher (329 runs @ 23.50). Bowling average - Reece Yarwood (17 wickets @ 9.18). SECOND XI Daryl Watts Award - Alec Robson (56 votes). Batting average - Shane Robinson (255 runs @ 63.75). Bowling average - Alec Robson (15 wickets @ 20.93). FIRST XI WOMEN Kate Shallard Award - Kate Shallard (94 votes). Batting average - Maree Pearce (377 runs @ 125.67). Bowling average - Kate Shallard (14 wickets @ 7.29). FIRST XI MEN Noel Turner Award - Dylan Gibson (73 votes). Batting average - Ash Gray (442 runs @ 34.00). Bowling average - Ben Yarwood (25 wickets @ 17.52). Club champion - Ash Gray (682 points). COACHES' AWARDS Women - Ebony Whiley. Men - Zac Sims. Best under 21 player - Jasper Langley. Best clubperson - Maree Pearce. UNDER-11s Coach's Award - Ryan Becker. Most Improved - Sam Boylson. Bowling Award - Amos Edwards. Batting Award - Amos Edwards. UNDER-12s Coach's Award - Steve Shinoy. Most Improved - Evan Olsen. Bowling Award - Steve Shinoy. Batting Award - Mack Dempster. UNDER-16s Coaches' Award - Abby Scott. Most Improved - Rohan Tyler. Bowling Award - Jay Thakar. Batting Award - Finn Millar. UNDER-15 Girls Coach's Award - Emma Hines. Most Improved - Keziah Newton. Bowling Award - Imogen McLarty. Batting Award - Abby Scott.

