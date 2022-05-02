BJFL: Junior footballers kick off 2022 season | Photos

news, local-news,

Hundreds of teams kicked into gear on the weekend to mark the beginning of the 2022 Bendigo Junior Football League competition. In total 151 competitive and non-competitive squads were in action for the first round of the season. AFL Central Victoria junior football operations manager Nathan Williams said it was pleasing to have the junior competition underway. "The feel around the community is that it's great to have all of the teams and players back out on the field having a kick," he said. "From last year we have around three more teams which shows there's strong participation, which is at about the same amount that we had back in 2019." Sport news: Several of the junior divisions will undertake a series of grading games (U12,U14 mixed and U16 boys) before the final line-ups. "During the next four weeks we will watch these matches closely to determine appropriate divisions for the season," Williams said. "We're also pleased to have strong numbers in the girls competition which in the long run will stream into our senior women's program." More sport:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/3df75c2e-186c-426e-8d86-0cacdd5718f6.jpg/r0_76_1504_926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg