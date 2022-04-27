Bendigo Auskick centres launch into new season

news, local-news,

The next generation of players are preparing to start their journey from the grassroots of football to the top when Auskick properly kicks into action this weekend. The national program designed for 5-12-year-olds prepares juniors with the fundamental skills and fitness to develop themselves into confident footballers. AFL Central Victoria development manager Jake McLean said Auskick was the primary entry program and starting point for all young footballers. "Auskick is all about kids getting out there to learn new skills, make friends, be active while having a great time learning the fundamentals of Australian rules football," he said. The Auskick program is non-contact and open to all genders and skill levels. Sport news: McLean said Auskick programs provided juniors with all of the fundamental skills of the game. "Generally a session starts with a warm-up before undertaking activities that focus on teaching kicking, handballing and marking skills within a fun and safe environment," he said. In addition to the on-field skills, the program also aims to boost self-esteem and social skills. There are more than 650 Auskick centres in the state, 33 of which are within the AFL Central Victoria catchment. Some of the centres within Bendigo include South Bendigo, Sandhurst, Bendigo Pioneers, North Bendigo, St Therese's, Golden Square, Maiden Gully, White Hills, Eaglehawk, Kyneton and Castlemaine. The Auskick program has seen several regional Victorians rise from the grassroots all the way to the AFL, which includes former Bendigo Bomber Stewart Crameri. After years as a junior in the Maryborough league and three seasons with the Bendigo Bombers, Crameri was drafted to the AFL - playing his first game with Essendon in round 20 of the 2010 season. Crameri was Essendon's leading goal kicker for three consecutive years from 2011-2013 and Western Bulldog's in 2014. For parents interested in registering their children in Auskick please visit https://play.afl/ for further information.

