BFNL ROUND 4 SNAPSHOT: Stage set for season's first blockbuster next Saturday

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 30, 2022 THE stage is set for the Bendigo Football-Netball League's first blockbuster of the season next Saturday when Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne put their unbeaten records on the line against each other. Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye, along with Golden Square, all remained unbeaten after comfortable wins in Saturday's round four. Gisborne grabbed hold of top spot on the ladder after another percentage-boosting victory, this time against winless Maryborough at Princes Park. Led by a seven-goal haul from forward Josh Kemp, the Bulldogs won 24.14 (158) to 2.5 (17) and now boast a percentage of 462.9 alongside their 4-0 record. At Camp Reserve, Strathfieldsaye captain Lachlan Sharp bagged eight goals as the Storm accounted for Castlemaine by 101 points, 18.12 (120) to 2.7 (19). The only match that went down to the wire was the thriller between Kyneton and South Bendigo at the Kyneton Showgrounds. Just as they did 12 months earlier at the same venue, the Bloods came from behind at three quarter-time to win. Facing a 13-point deficit at the final change, the Bloods kicked 3.5 to 1.1 in the final term to run over the top of the Tigers and win 13.12 (90) to 13.9 (87) in the season's first game decided by less than a kick. The gritty win squares the Bloods' ledger at 2-2, while the Tigers now have to fight their way back into the season from a 1-3 start. Elsewhere, Golden Square won its first game at Canterbury Park for six years. After a dour slog in the first half in which just five goals were kicked in heavy conditions following rain on Friday night, the Bulldogs broke the game open after the main break to beat Eaglehawk by 47 points, 13.16 (94) to 6.11 (47), as team-mates Jake Thrum (40) and Jack Geary (36) combined for 76 disposals. And for the second week in a row Sandhurst forward Cobi Maxted kicked six goals as the Dragons notched their first win of the season, beating Kangaroo Flat 20.11 (131) to 8.11 (59) at the QEO. Sandhurst breaks duck in fine style Final term surge lifts Bloods to thrilling win over Kyneton Sharp bags eight goals in Storm victory Square remains unbeaten with first win at Canterbury Park in six years Flu-ridden Gisborne too good for Maryborough Sandhurst 20.11 (131) Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59) GOALS - Sandhurst: C. Maxted 6, M. Thornton 5, J. McLean, A. Wharton 2, L. Coghlan, B. Montague, S. O'Farrell, C. Smith, N. Walsh. Kangaroo Flat: S. Barnes 3, K. Symons, L. Wilson 2, J. Mayes. BEST - Sandhurst: Cobi Maxted, Noah Walsh, Hamish Hosking, Tanner Nally, Alex Wharton, Cooper Smith. Kangaroo Flat: Liam Collins, Hamish O'Brien, Lachy Wilson, Nicholas Lang, Jade Mayes, Sam Barnes. Golden Square 13.16 (94) Eaglehawk 6.11 (47) GOALS - Golden Square: J. Brett 3, L. Barrett, J. Burke, T. Strauch 2, M. Compston, R. Hartley, A. Jenkyn, J. Thrum. Eaglehawk: L. Marciano, C. Roberts 2, B. Thompson, S. Thompson. BEST - Golden Square: Ryan Hartley, Jake Thrum, Jack Geary, Liam Barrett, Liam Duguid, Tom Strauch. Eaglehawk: Dylan Hanley, Oscar Madden, Brady Rowles, Lewin Davis, Billy Evans, Noah Wheeler. Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120) Castlemaine 2.7 (19) GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: L. Sharp 8, R. Wilson 2, C. Ernst, K. Geary, L. Gill, J. Hall, B. Lester, M. Parsons, J. Schischka, B. Slater. Castlemaine: L. Wilkinson, B. Keogh. BEST - Strathfieldsaye: Jake Moorhead, Kallen Geary, Thomas Bennett, Riley Clarke, Jye Formosa, Lachlan Sharp. Castlemaine: Tommy Horne, Bailey Henderson, Jackson Hood, Liam Wilkinson, William Moran, Samuel Nettleton. Gisborne 24.14 (158) Maryborough 2.5 (17) GOALS - Gisborne: J. Kemp 7, J. Scanlon 5, S. Bell-Bartels, B. Bernacki, L. Ellings, E. Foreman 2, J. Fox, F. Lakey, M. Panuccio, H. Thomas. Maryborough: C. Freeman, P. Van der pol. BEST - Gisborne: Josh Kemp, Sam Graham, Matthew Panuccio, Flynn Lakey, Macklan Lord, Matthew Merrett. Castlemaine: Thomas Gardam, Ty Stewart, Kya Lanfranchi, Jayden Hooper, Lucas Hurse, Nic Swan. South Bendigo 13.12 (90) Kyneton 13.9 (87) GOALS - South Bendigo: B. Harvey, A. Smith 3, T. Brereton, L. Byrne, M. Herlihy, W. Keck, C. Leon, W. McCaig, O. White. Kyneton: R. Magin 5, R. Pretty 4, C. Wallace 2, J. Gaff, J. Orr. BEST - South Bendigo: Liam Byrne, Oscar White, Isaiah Miller, Thomas Brereton, Michael Herlihy, Alexander Smith. Kyneton: Dean Bartrop, Frazer Driscoll, Andrew Beckerley, Hamish Yunghanns, Rhys Magin, Louis Thompson.

