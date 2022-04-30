Dream AFL debut for Colbinabbin teenager Cooper Hamilton

sport, local-sport,

Cooper Hamilton's AFL debut for the GWS Giants was a successful one. The 18-year-old from Colbinabbin had seven kicks, five handballs, four marks and five tackles to help the Giants to an impressive 17.11 (113) to 8.6 (54) win over the Adelaide Crows at Adelaide Oval. With his tight-knit family watching on from the stands, Hamilton played in defence on debut and didn't look out of place. Giants coach Leon Cameron lauded Hamilton and the rest of the backline for playing a critical role in the win. "I thought our back seven collectively really tightened the screws on their front seven,'' Cameron said. "Taylor, Keefe, Kennedy, young Cooper (Hamilton) played his first game, so they all gelled really well and they had some really good moments. "They played that never-say-die backline attitude that you want from your back seven and it made it really hard for them to score." Read more: Hamilton to create history for his home town club Hamilton spent some time on one his best mate - Crows' small forward Josh Rachele, who was goalless and only had 11 possessions for the game. After the win, Hamilton received the traditional Gatorade shower before signing the club song for the first time.

