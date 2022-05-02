CVFLW: Bulldogs triumph over Hawks in wet weather battle | Photos, Round 4

news, local-news,

Heading into Friday night's round four Central Victoria Football League Women's clash, both Eaglehawk and Golden Square thought their biggest challenge was going to be their opposition. However, the weather presented a whole new test for the Hawks and Bulldogs. Heavy rain arrived Friday afternoon and persisted long into the night, setting up a very tough battle at Canterbury Park which saw the Bulldogs triumph over the Hawks, final scores 3.13 (31) over 1.3 (9) game. Sport news: Golden Square coach Todd Deary said the outcome of the match came down to a battle of will. "It just poured down from the start of the game until well after the match had ended," he said. "It wasn't just a bit of drizzle, it was extremely heavy and at times it was as if the rain was bouncing off the ground." Deary said once even heavier rain arrived at half time it forced the Bulldogs to completely change their plan of attack. "After that point it simply became a battle of will. We were fortunate that we had a few players across the forward line that were able to convert," he said. "Overall it was a battle and we're really rapt to walk away with a team-building win. "Regardless of the weather we expected a challenging match from Eaglehawk and that's exactly what we received." Heading into the final quarter the Bulldogs had an 11-point margin over the Hawks with the game still wide-open. However, the Bulldogs defence and ability to convert would get them over the line to lock in their second win of the season. Golden Square's Emily Collins, Marnie Gudge and Michelle McCready scored one goal each, while Andrea Wilson led the best on ground. Eaglehawk's Freyja Pearce scored her team's only goal, with best on led by Drew Ryan. Due to the fixture, round four marked the Bulldog's second game of the season and now two matches down, Deary has a strong idea of how he will approach positioning for the rest of the year. "We will now start settling the team down as we've seen how they can play across different positions and their capabilities," he said. "During the match against Square we made plenty of changes, but moving forward, especially against Thunder this week, we won't be making as many adjustments." Sport news: Meanwhile in the other round four CVFLW match-ups, Castlemaine defeated Strathfieldsaye by 144 points on Friday night at Camp Reserve, final scores 21.18 (144) over 0.0 (0). The Magpies denied the Storm any points on the board which was buoyed by a mammoth seven goals from Castlemaine's Shelby Knoll. The Magpies' Tia Davidge led best on ground, with Storm's Britt Tangey leading for her squad. On Sunday Kyneton hosted North Bendigo where the Tigers excelled with a 134-point win over North Bendigo, final scores 20.15 (135) over 0.1 (1). Tigers Shannon Prendergast led goalkicking with six and was also named the best on ground, meanwhile North Bendigo's Leonie Schulz was best on ground for her team. Ladder Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/641ea7fa-382d-4b9d-9bad-a226ffe3ecaf.jpg/r21_734_4538_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg