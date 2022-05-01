BFNL: Flu-ridden Gisborne too classy for Maryborough

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Maryborough, Gisborne

The withdrawal of several stars because of illness did little to restrict Gisborne in its clash with Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday. The Bulldogs won 24.14 (158) to 2.5 (17) despite having star forward Pat McKenna, ruckman Braidon Blake, defenders Jack Reaper, Jaidyn Owen and Frank Schipano and 2012 Michelsen Medal winner Scott Walsh miss the match because of a non-COVID related illness. "They all had the flu that's been going around,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said. "It's not COVID, they've all had COVID already. We had other players miss the week before because of the flu as well. "The good thing was that the kids got another senior game under their belts. "We debuted another young, local kid in Rye Penny, who is going to be a star. He has a great vertical leap... he's with us and the Calder Cannons." Josh Kemp returned from VFL duties to kick his second seven-goal haul for the season, while key forward Jack Scanlon added five goals. Sam Graham, Flynn Lakey and Mack Lord and small forward Matt Panuccio all played well for the Dogs. Read more: BFNL round four snapshot Read more: Saturday scoreboard Read more: Catch up on the weekend's local footy news For the first time this season midfielder Brad Bernacki wasn't named in the best players. "Brad still played really well and would have had big numbers again and he could have easily been named in the best players,'' Waters said. It was another tough day at the office for Maryborough, but Waters said the Pies could be proud of their efforts. Coby Perry (injured) and Jacob Lohmann (VFL call-up) missed the match, which hurt the Pies' class and depth around the ball. "Maryborough was pretty good I thought,'' Waters said. "They had a real crack at us all day. It's hard for them when they didn't have Coby Perry or Jacob Lohmann - they're both high-quality players." The Magpies also lost Sam Mackie (broken leg) early in the match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/198dbe2b-33bd-4537-91fd-d729ced9cf8e.jpg/r579_218_4920_2671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg