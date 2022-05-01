NBL1: Braves women topple Supercats | Round 2, Photos

news, local-news,

Bendigo Braves women's strong defensive pressure was crucial to the team locking in its second win of the season on Sunday. Up against the Geelong Supercats, the Braves dug deep to take a five-point win, final scores 78-73. In the opening term Supercats took an early lead after outscoring the Braves 18-13. During the second quarter the Braves were still in pursuit of the Supercats and in the final minutes reduced the deficit to single digits after a successful jump shot by Bendigo local Madeline Sexton. Sport news: After the main break Braves came back onto their home court determined to reclaim their control. During the third quarter the Braves took advantage of a tired Geelong side that had played the night before and trailled by just two points heading into the final quarter. Abbey Wehrung made two swift layups in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to commence the Braves' match-winning plays and put her team ahead for the first time since the opening quarter. With just 32 seconds left on the board there were only two points between the teams, with the Braves just ahead. Wehrung then drew a foul to extend the lead to three, before Cassidy McLean also drew a foul moments later - sinking both free throws to extend the lead even further and see out the game by five points. During the post-match interview Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov praised his team's defence as being crucial to securing the win. "We really cranked up our defensive pressure in the second half...and looking ahead to the course of the rest of the season that's what's going to be our strength," he said. "Having different people pop up at various places across the court during matches." Kelly Wilson was the Braves' leading scorer with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Megan McKay was next with a double-double on 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Braves men are still without a win this season after being on the receiving end of a 17-point loss to the Supercats. Braves started out the match with a strong opening quarter which saw them ahead by seven points and then a four-point lead at the main break. However, their control was short lived as the Supercats turned the tables in the third quarter outscoring them by 10 points to take the lead. The Supercats' pressure in the fourth quarter became even stronger and the visitors broke away to take a 90-73 win to remain undefeated this season. Braves' Luke Rosendale top scored with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists. Import Malcolm Bernard was next with a double-double on 15 points 10 assists and nine rebounds. Braves will host regional Victorian rivals Ballarat next weekend for the third round of the season - which also mark's the club's memorial round for Steve Kelly.

