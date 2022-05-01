BFNL: Sharp bags eight goals in Storm victory

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Strathfieldsaye, Castlemaine, Bendigo, football

Mission accomplished, no injuries and move on to the blockbuster clash with Gisborne next week. That was Strathfieldsaye's mindset after the Storm defeated Castlemaine by 101 points at Camp Reserve. The 18.12 (12) to 2.7 (19) win was set up by a seven-goal to none first term and highlighted by eight goals from star forward Lachlan Sharp. "We had a good first quarter, but in the second quarter they bottled us up with numbers behind the ball,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said. "We didn't play well, we didn't kick the ball well and it was pretty much the same in the third quarter. "In the last quarter we opened them up with some switches. The ground doesn't give you a lot of space, but we did what we had to do." Read more: Golden Square too good for Borough at Canterbury Park Read more: Saturday scoreboard One of the highlights for the Storm was the debut of youngster Marty Parsons, who kicked a goal in his first game. "Jake Moorheadaccumulated a lot of the ball through the midfield and Kal Geary was steady through the midfield and forward,'' Wilson said. "Tom Bennett has only played a handful of senior games and he was really steady and competed well. "Riley Clarke played a bit more midfield this week and it was his best game for a bit. "Jye Formosa played more midfield minutes and he was very solid again. "Sharpy (Lachlan Sharp) kicked eight despite being held on to all day and for the majority of the day he had two opponents. "For me, it was like a 12-goal game from him." One week after being held goalless in a 223-point thumping from Gisborne, the Pies showed more grit against the Storm. "Last time we played Strathfieldsaye we didn't score and we lost by 200-odd points, so to reduce that margin to 101 was not a bad result for us,'' Castlemaine coach Don Moran said. "The first quarter was similar to the Gisborne game. At the 26-minute mark of the first quarter against Gisborne had only kicked four goals and then they kicked four goals in the final few minutes of the quarter. "It was the same against Strathfieldsaye. Overall, the boys had a really good crack and I was proud of the way they came back from the humiliation the week before. "Tommy Horne was outstanding despite being on one leg and Bailey Henderson played really well even though he had a heavy cold. "We look forward to next week against South Bendigo at the QEO."

