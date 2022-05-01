BFNL: Sandhurst breaks duck in fine style

sport, local-sport, Sandhurst, BFNL, Kangaroo Flat

Sandhurst opened its BFNL account for 2022 with a 12-goal win over Kangaroo Flat at the QEO. After three close losses against top five teams, the Dragons relished the opportunity to play the rebuilding Roos and won convincingly, 20.11 (131) to 8.11 (59). Teenager forward Cobi Maxted was outstanding for the second week in a row. He kicked six goals in a best on ground performance, while young midfielder Noah Walsh and ruckman Hamish Hocking continued their fine start to the season. "It was a pretty competitive first quarter,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said. "The score didn't reflect the game in that we made the most of our chances and they missed a few. "Once we got the scoreboard pressure on it was a really pleasing second half. "We still have a bit to work on, but we showed some good signs. "It was good for the players to get some reward. wse hadn't been playing our best footy, but we'd been in good patches in the first three games and were probably a bit stiff not to win one of them. "You certainly feel better after a win compared to a loss." Read more: Storm outclasses Castlemaine Read more: Golden Square too good for Borough at Canterbury Park Read more: Saturday scoreboard Kangaroo Flat was left to lament some missed opportunities forward of centre. The Roos won enough of the ball, but didn't have the same efficiency inside forward 50 that the Dragons had. "We've kicked more points than goals most weeks this year,'' Roos' coach James Flaherty said. "We've been trying to rectify it at training, but it's making it harder for us. "In general we've been good, bad, good, bad this year. Last week we thought we bounced back well against Eaglehawk and this week we thought were a chance. "Sandhurst's outside run got us a fair bit and we weren't able to defend that on the outside again. "We're getting the ball, but we're letting oursleves down with turnovers around the ground." Midfielder Liam Collins won a stack of the ball for the Roos again, while Hamish O'Brien played his best game for the season. Kangaroo Flat lost Mitch Holt to concussion in the first-half, while Mitch Rovers left the ground in the final quarter with an ankle injury.

