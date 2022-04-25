Make a Change Australia to host workshops across Buloke Shire

news, local-news, news, buloke shire, make a change, australia, bendigo, northern victoria, mallee, zoom

Make A Change Australia will deliver free workshops for residents in the Buloke Shire to help reinvigorate their creative energy and keep them connected with like- minded people. Supported by the Buloke Shire Council, all residents, businesses and organisations are invited to take part in the online sessions. "These sessions will boost our energy following the challenges of COVID-19," mayor Daryl Warren said. MORE NEWS: Tourism and accommodation business to start to recover more than two years of revenues "Anyone can take part even if they are not presently actively involved in a local community group, they may be thinking about new ideas and goals for themselves or others, or simply curious to know more." Delivered via a Zoom video meeting room, the Expand Your Impact discussion series aims to shine a light on Buloke's grassroots achievements and challenges, providing inspiration and support for individuals and groups wanting to make a difference in their community. "The upside of this online format is that it conquers distance and saves time," program organiser Karen Corr said. "To participate, it's simply clicking a link provided to join in, there's no need to travel." ANZAC DAY 2022 COVERAGE: Make a Change Australia are also providing dedicated Zoom familiarisation sessions for anyone that registers, assisting those gain confidence communicating online. "We are absolutely happy to help people through any roadblocks with technology to connect via Zoom. Particularly for those who have not done this before," Ms Corr said. "We're also pleased to be partnering with Neighbourhood Houses such as Wycheproof, Donald and Charlton Neighbourhood Houses who are offering use of their space, computers, and/or technical support, to the community if needed." Workshops are being delivered weekly over six consecutive weeks, with topics including: "We understand each participant has their own priorities for attending" workshop facilitator Sharon Seyd said. "With this in mind, all workshops are designed to be completely casual in format...we often do a lot of laughing while learning." MORE NEWS: 'I couldn't walk': abuser allowed to play football while out on bail The first workshop series starts April 26 from 10.30am until noon. Participants can join online via their own computer, or make use of the computer facilities and technical support at the following locations: To find out more and register, visit eyi-buloke-1.eventbrite.com.au or contact Karen on 0483 104 361 Expand Your Impact is part of a new initiative to acknowledge and support local and grassroots contribution in the region. For more information about this initiative visit makeachange.org.au/buloke For additional date options visit makeachange-buloke.eventbrite.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/c9dae9b6-4c70-4199-9712-d89a847a57e2.jpg/r0_216_2449_1600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg