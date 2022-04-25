'I couldn't walk': abuser allowed to play football while out on bail

news, local-news, domestic violence, lifeline, football, culture, tolerate, club

CW: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence KIM O'Reilly's former partner Jake Frecker knocked her unconscious and broke her eye socket in January 2019. While Ms O'Reilly was undergoing rehabilitation in June of the same year, Frecker was released on bail and played several games of football for Dimboola football club in western Victoria. Now, Ms O'Reilly is riding from Melbourne to Mildura, stopping at local football clubs along the way in an effort to convince clubs to stand down players under investigation for domestic violence. OTHER NEWS: Thousands gather for Bendigo Anzac day dawn service "In Australia, sport has such an influential power over our communities, especially in rural communities," she said. "And unfortunately, we condone violence over clubs winning a flag at the end of the season." During Frecker's trial later that year, his counsel tendered 31 character references of support, including one from Dimboola football club's president, Justin Ward. Another member of the club provided a further character reference, saying that Frecker "is not a man that these charges reflect". Ms O'Reilly said Frecker's support from the local football club before he was convicted was traumatising. "I was still too scared to walk outside by myself," she said. "So I mentally went back a lot, and I just could not fathom how some men could allow a guy that's out on bail, to play football and to all support that person and for him to get a pat on the back. "All the while the victims are still struggling to go to work." However, Ms O'Reilly's experience is not isolated. Since sharing her story on facebook, the survivor has received thousands of other messages from women with similar experiences - largely from regional areas. More news: Candidate rejects impression Liberals have forfeited Bendigo "These men are welcomed back into their club or people just don't believe the girls in the small town," she said. "We have a different mentality and a different idea about what's accepted and what's not accepted in regional areas. Because sports is such a highlight and brings money into the town and is apositive for the community. "We don't like to see the negative in it, but there definitely is some. Ms O'Reilly said she kept in touch with several women from Bendigo who had felt let down by local football clubs after they continued to support abusive former partners. The bike rider was hoping to meet with some of the women when she came through central Victoria over the weekend. So far, Ms O'Reilly said her efforts have been largely successful and most clubs were willing to sign a no violence tolerance policy she presented to them. "It has been really well received throughout Sunraysia and throughout a lot of regional Victoria," she said. "Of course there is a club or two that don't believe that things need to change or there is an issue, but that's where we come in. "We really need to raise that awareness and have these conversations that unfortunately, people are uncomfortable to have. "Instead of hearing about a woman dying each week from domestic violence, hopefully we can prevent it before that happens." 1800RESPECT - 1800 737 732 Lifeline - 13 11 14 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

