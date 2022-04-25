Thousands gather for Bendigo Anzac Day dawn service

news, local-news, anzac, dawn, service, changi, afghanistan, ukraine

THOUSANDS gathered in Pall Mall on Monday morning for an Anzac Day dawn service led by Bendigo district RSL president Peter Swandale. In the first non-restricted service since the beginning of the pandemic, outside the Soldier's Memorial institute veterans and their families commemorated the fallen on the 107th anniversary of the Anzac landing at Gallipoli. As the sun rose over Rosalind Park, Reverend John South delivered a prayer which carried some new sentiments. More news: Inside the fall of Singapore - HMAS Bendigo sailors saw smoke, then they saw men in the water "We remember all those who died in the service and we remember those who returned home damaged in mind, body and spirit," he said. "May we as a nation find more effective ways of providing the best care for them. "We especially pray for peace to come to the people of Ukraine, and that all those who wish to impose their will on others be frustrated in their efforts." War continues to rages on in Ukraine as Russian forces escalate the violence in the port city of Mariupol. More news: Candidate rejects impression Liberals have forfeited Bendigo Thousands of kilometres away in Bendigo, people payed their respects to the fallen. At the break of dawn, veterans young and old marched down Pall Mall through a sea of weary early-morning onlookers. Just after 6am, the service concluded and was followed by a veteran breakfast. The Anzac Day 10.15 march will be held on the corner of Chapel and McCrae streets. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/a41f0a68-ed5a-4eb3-bde4-3591b4d5e930.jpg/r0_181_4413_2674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg