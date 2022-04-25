Hundreds gathered in Eaglehawk to remember soldiers at Anzac Day services

news, local-news, news, anzac day, eaglehawk, service, remember, dawn service, commemorative service

The Eaglehawk Town Hall welcomed more than 700 patrons at the Anzac Day dawn and commemorative services on Monday to remember those who have sacrificed so much . Vietnam Veteran's Association of Bendigo sub-branch president Paul Penno OAM said it was "great to see everyone" after a tough few years. "It was a very moving and emotional service," he said. MORE NEWS: Thousands gather for Bendigo Anzac Day dawn service "We had a really good turn out at the dawn service and there was another good crowd back again for the commemorative service later in the morning." Mr Penno said having retired major Andrew Turner give a speech at the event was "refreshing" for those in attendance. "He gave a personal account of his life as a soldier at war and the implications on his family," Mr Penno said. "It went over beautifully as a personal story of someone's experience rather than a retelling of historic tale of war. It was quite lovely." OTHER STORIES: After COVID-19 restrictions eased on Friday night, residents were able to move around venues more easily without having to check in and show their vaccine certificates. Mr Penno said the Bendigo RSL Club was "booming" after the services had finished on Monday afternoon. "It was great to finally be able to see people's faces come out from behind their masks," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

