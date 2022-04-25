news, local-news,

A CALENDAR packed with events has lured visitors back to Bendigo to the benefit of the region's economy. Tourism and accommodation businesses have been able to start to recover due to an influx of tourists after more than two years of lost revenue. Bendigo Motels Association president Kristyn Slattery said her motel, The Julie-Anna Inn, had seen an increase in the average length of stay from 1.42 nights to 1.8. Read more: Anzac Day services in Bendigo see large crowds pay respects She said motels had enjoyed six strong weeks of bookings that began the week before the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition launched. "The week before Elvis started, we noticed big shifts and Elvis has driven that even further," she said. "We have had people coming from far and wide, seven days a week, to see the Elvis exhibition. "People have even been here for events we didn't know were on like air show and the drag racing. The Da Vinci exhibition is also something people have been coming for. There is so much to do and see with or without the Elvis exhibition. "People are moving around and spending days here. Our average length of stay has increase in the last six weeks. So it benefits us in accommodation and others in the region. "It is great to see the city comeback to life in a vibrant way." Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Reade said the Easter and school holidays combination had seen the Central Deborah Gold Mine filled to capacity with visitors for weeks. "Bendigo has definitely got a buzz and vibe around it. We have come out of the pandemic with a bang," he said. "We have been at capacity most days and expect big numbers to continue as Elvis continues on and we see group travel come back with schools and tour groups. Read more: 'I couldn't walk': abuser allowed to play football while out on bail "We have two years lost revenue to make up and these (past weeks) gives us confidence to try new things to recover that (revenue)." Ms Slattery said feedback from her guest showed many planned to return to the region again. "(Feedback) has been complimentary to the exhibitions and the city," she said. "We already have bookings for next Easter. People who hadn't done a Bendigo Easter before want to come back again. "It feels like we have woken up after a two-year sleep and we are ready to get cracking." Ms Slattery said people travelling mid-week for the gallery's Elvis exhibition had taken over from the corporate guest bookings she normally hosts. "Without Elvis I don't think we would be in the same position," she said. "The corporate trade isn't back anywhere near its capacity of pre-COVID, so we are grateful of Elvis' timing because people are coming seven days a week. "Our (motels') bed bank has kicked in seven days a week and most days it is activated at 3pm or 4pm because most of us are full and there are travellers that need to find the last few rooms available in Bendigo. Read more: Fleet of iconic Ford Capris cruise through Bendigo "We are also starting to see the lead time (into bookings increase). Previously people weren't looking more than four weeks ahead, now they are looking at a five-to-eight-week lead time. "As more events are announced, people will forward-plan and books themselves in for something they are looking forward to." Mr Reade said he hoped the boost to the city's economy could be sustained over the long-term. "It's definitely been since the start of Elvis but we have just finished two weeks of school holidays and set records in terms of visitation," he said. "With Easter in the middle and the 150th Easter Fair also being hugely successful, it has made it an even bigger school holiday period than usual. "The City of Greater Bendigo should be congratulated on the tourism and events work they are doing in this space. "There is Elvis and everything else like the Lost Trades Fair and basketball tournaments. With the Commonwealth Games announcement, it could be a really exciting few years ahead for us."

