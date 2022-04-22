news, local-news, bendigo, ballot, draw, paper, chesters, liberal, labor, green

Update, Saturday, 12.30pm LIBERAL candidate Darin Schade says he would have liked to be at yesterday's ballot draw but had an engagement he could not miss. Some family representatives went in his place, but they were unable to go inside the building after his child started vomiting. The child had a stomach bug, Mr Schade said. They are feeling better now. Mr Schade thanked independent candidate James Laurie, who noticed something was wrong and brought the boy a bottle of water. Mr Schade said he was in Bendigo and had been here since the start of the campaign. He said he was looking forward to outlining both his and his party's plans for Bendigo as the campaign unfolded. Earlier LIBERAL member for Bendigo Darin Schade was notably absent from Friday's federal election ballot draw which saw a new independent candidate take the coveted first spot. The May 21 ballot paper for the Division of Bendigo will show independent candidate James Laurie first, followed by Labor incumbent Lisa Chesters, Liberal candidate Darin Schade, Greens candidate Cate Sinclair, Liberal - Democrats candidate Matt Bansemer, One Nation candidate Ben Mihail and rounded off with United Australia Party Candidate Elijah Suares. Mr Schade's chair sat empty as the other six candidates waited for the ballot paper order to be randomly called. OTHER STORIES: New to the mix was unendorsed independent Mr Laurie - donning an AustraliaOne (A1) t-shirt. Mr Laurie said while he was independent, he was "backed by AustraliaOne", however was unable to make further comments as his campaign was only announced 24 hours earlier. AustraliaOne is an unregistered party led by Riccardo Bosi, a far right extremist who faced South Australian court last year for allegedly breaching COVID-19 orders. Mr Bosi founded AustraliaOne off the back of Liberal Senator Cori Bernadi's failed "Australian Conservatives"' group. Among the policies listed on the AustraliaOne website are to repeal the Racial Discrimination Act Section 18c, cease all grants and subsidies to renewable power projects and define Political Islam as a banned ideology. While the new independent's presence was a surprise to some of the candidates, most were unsurprised about another candidate's absence. "It's disappointing that Darin Schade isn't here," Greens candidate Cate Sinclair said of the Liberal candidate's absence. "I think it's interesting to see that there are people that don't actually live in Bendigo that are sitting for the seat of Bendigo." Mr Schade has not done any media events in Bendigo since his nomination, and is the President of the Toorak branch of the party. Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Bansemer said the lack of Liberal voice in the region was an opportunity for the minor parties. "It seems as though the Liberals have decided to essentially forfeit this seat and not commit any resources here," he said. "Without his presence here it's possible for us and other minor parties to capitalise on it. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council tram museum, workshop plans go out to tender "I have a feeling the incumbent (Lisa Chesters) is a bit nervous about that." However, Ms Chesters said her nerves were not about the minor parties. "It's natural to be nervous about an election," she said. "But apart from the Labor, the Liberals and the Greens, all the other candidates are campaigning on anti-vaccine mandate platforms - which is a state issue, not a federal one. "The real contest will be about the Liberals, and whether Australians want Anthony Albanese or Scott Morrison to be their next prime minister." Candidate nominations are now closed and the federal election will be held on Saturday May 21.

