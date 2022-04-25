coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 216 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, new Department of Health data shows. These new cases have now taken the region's total to 1144 and 23,254 since the beginning of the pandemic. MORE NEWS: Liberals unveil funding for Bendigo mountain bike challenge as election shifts into sports gear To Greater Bendigo's south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 17 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 65. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 13. To Greater Bendigo's north, the Campaspe Shire recorded 26, Loddon two, Buloke five and Gannawarra seven. Victoria records 7,643 new COVID cases VICTORIA has recorded four COVID-related deaths and 7,643 new cases on Monday April 25. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 53,763. There are 441 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals. OTHER NEWS: Thousands gather for Bendigo Anzac day dawn service Of those people, 31 are in intensive care units and nine are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 67.4 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94.5 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 5,301 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 2,342 through PCR tests. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/230b6b79-fcd9-4f0f-84dc-72e093754066.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg