St Therese's juniors learn football fundamentals from the Pioneers

Bendigo Pioneers returned to the grassroots of football on Wednesday. Several players helped out by running a skills clinic at Ewing Park for the next generation of keen players from St Therese's Junior Football Club. Throughout the day the children were given expert advice on the basic fundamentals before playing skirmish games. Related: Plucky Pioneers fall short against unbeaten Stingrays Bendigo Pioneers player Tait Poyser said he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the game with the next generation. "I remember when I was this age and to have older players help you out in your own development is really inspiring," he said. "Hopefully it motivates them to aspire to take on the Pioneers' pathway." The 60-strong contingent of St Therese's players spent the day learning directly from the Pioneers. First up in the morning were sessions on basic ball handling and kicking before the juniors broke up into teams for practice matches. St Therese's Junior Football Club president Narelle Sherwood was thrilled to have the Pioneers share their experience. "It's a great day for some wonderful young men to show their leadership and support upcoming and energetic kids in developing their football skills," she said. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

