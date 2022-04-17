Plucky Pioneers fall short against unbeaten Stingrays

sport, local-sport, Pioneers, Bendigo, NAB, LEague

The Bendigo Pioneers' search for their first win of the NAB League will continue for at least another week after another gallant effort came up just short on Sunday. The Pioneers led for the majority of the match, but went down to the unbeaten Dandenong Stingrays 13.11 (89) to 10.13 (73) at the QEO. The Pioneers led halfway through the final quarter, but the visitors finished the stronger, kicking the final three goals of the game - one of which came on the final siren. Despite playing some really good footy over the first three weeks, the Pioneers only have two points to their name from the round two draw with the Geelong Falcons. Defender/midfielder Michael Kiraly continued his outstanding season for the Pioneers and was clearly his side's best player. Kiraly has been in the Pioneers' better players in all three matches this season. Max Dow and Oskar Faulkhead won plenty of the ball through the middle of the ground, while Lachlan Wright and Ray Murphy gave the Pioneers a spark forward of centre. The Pioneers play the GWS Academy at Highgate Reserve in Melbourne next Sunday. They then return to the QEO for a NAB League triple-header on Sunday, May 1. The Pioneers play Gippsland at 9.45am before the Murray Bushrangers and GWV Rebels clash at 12.15pm and Geelong and Dandenong meet at 2.45pm. At the completion of round five the Pioneers' players have a three-week break from NAB League and will return to their home clubs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/9099d838-e060-4bd1-a50f-343a92ffe1d4.JPG/r11_104_4250_2499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg