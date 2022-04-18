news, local-news,

Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Greater Bendigo records 162 COVID cases on Easter Monday Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have dropped slightly as the city recorded 162 new cases on Tuesday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1129. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 49. Campaspe Shire recorded 38 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 17. Around the region, Mount Alexander (11), Gannawarra (8), Loddon (4) and Buloke (6) all recorded cases. Dai Gum Loong scaled back performance Dai Gum Loong was to have been the centrepiece of today's Gala Parade before wet weather forced its cancellation. While BCA members were disappointed the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade would not be going ahead today, they are hoping to still provide a (small) show for the people. You can watch this livestream of the show below. Bendigo athletes vow to return next year after 2022 Dragon Mile washed out Sports reporter Anthony Pinda has been keeping a close eye on the Historic Dragon Mile competition. Unfortunately, like most events today, the Dragon Mile was also cancelled. After the news came through that the event had been called off due to wet weather, the athlete's focus has now turned to returning for the race even stronger in 2023. Read the full story here. Bendigo Easter parade cancelled The 150th Bendigo Advertiser Easter parade has been cancelled due to poor weather in the region. The decision has been made with the support of the Bendigo Easter Fair Society, Bendigo Chinese Association and the City of Greater Bendigo. Some events will continue, including Carnival Central in Mundy Street and some community events. More to come Victoria records 7,918 new COVID cases Info has come from the Twitter-verse, outlining the new cases recorded in Victoria. Victoria has recorded 7,918 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the states total number of active cases to 55,168. The latest Department of Health data also revealed one person has died from the virus. The new cases were made up of 5,457 reported rapid-antigen tests and 2,461 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 12,742 people for COVID-19 on Thursday. There are 431 people were in hospital due to the virus including 30 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.5 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 67.1 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs. Easter Rotary market cancelled It seems the wet weather has nabbed its first victim. The Bendigo Easter Fair Rotary Market has been cancelled for today due to weather concerns. On the fair facebook page, the organisers blamed 'inclement weather' on the cancellation. Unfortunately, more events are expected to be cancelled throughout the day. Dreary day Good morning, political reporter Neve Brissenden here this morning. It's been a huge weekend in Bendigo and there's more to come! We've all been a bit worried about how the weather will impact today's easter parade - and it's looking pretty rainy. There's a 95% chance of rain - set to peak at midday. On this day Whats happening? The big news yesterday was the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. Thousands turned out at Dai Gum San to witness the traditional performances, all in effort to awaken imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong. Today, the festivities will hopefully continue with the easter parade, but some are worried not everyone will be able to involved if the rain doesn't hold up. The forecast raises concerns among community members and stakeholders about whether Dai Gum Loong will take part in the parade. A stakeholder meeting will take place at 9.30am on Monday morning to make the final decision on whether Dai Gum Loong participates in the parade or not. More to come throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jolyon.attwooll/1ba74c31-ee51-48b6-ba0c-313bb61d37db.jpg/r726_588_4634_2796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg