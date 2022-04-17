news, local-news,

"You don't realise you how much you miss it until you're back doing it again," Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said after another successful and spectacular awakening of the dragon on Easter Sunday. Thousands turned out at Dai Gum San to witness the traditional performances, all in effort to awaken imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong. MORE NEWS: Easter parade weather concerns overshadow awakening of the dragon Easter is a busy time in Bendigo on a normal year. When the community has been waiting two-years to celebrate the fair's150th anniversary, it's almost heaving. "They're all busy days for the Chinese Association over Easter, but you've got to stop and think about the enjoyment factor," Mr Lougoon said. "It all hit me about 10pm last night and I thought 'gee that was a great day' and I just have a great feeling about what just happened."

