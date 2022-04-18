Bendigo athletes vow to return next year after 2022 Dragon Mile washed out

news, local-news,

Even though the rain was pouring down on Monday morning, athletes were still eagerly awaiting a start in the historic Dragon Mile. At around 9.30AM the decision was made that the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade had been cancelled in addition to the historic race through the centre of Bendigo. Bendigo Harriers president Neil Macdonald said it was disappointing to have the race cancelled but duty of care was paramount to the safety of the athletes. "We had so many keen athletes who wanted to run but unfortunately safety is very important and we can't have the Dragon Mile in such slippery conditions," he said. "But we're already looking forward to next year for hopefully what is a light, bright and sunny day in Bendigo. Sport news: Nathan Crowley, who was preparing to run his first ever Dragon Mile, had put in endless hours of preparation. "I moved to Bendigo a couple of years ago and decided to run the Dragon Mile this year instead of heading over to compete at Stawell," Crowley said. "In the lead up to today we'd been training as a squad and racing both in Bendigo and Melbourne and I'd just been to Brisbane to compete at nationals. "Everything was going well in the lead up to this race and it really was going to be the icing on the cake for the end of the season." Crowley was more than understanding behind the reasons for the cancellation and already has his eyes set on coming back even stronger in 2023. "I am now a local and I'll be back next year to have another go," he said. In total there were seven different categories that were scheduled to compete which ranged from open age all the way down to juniors. Brothers Quinn and Hugh Casey were among the young competitors that were entered to compete. "It was going to be my first Dragon Mile, " Quinn said. "On Saturday I was training with my brother Hugh for the race but now we'll have to wait until next year." Hugh said that he was also now focused on coming back next year. "It's a little bit upsetting but now we have a whole year to prepare," he said. April Wainwright was also among the juniors ready to race. "It was upsetting but I will definitely be back next year," she said.

