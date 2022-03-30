Greater Bendigo vaccination rates continue to rise as residents get ready for fourth dose

coronavirus, news, bendigo, covid-19, bendigo health, health, coronavirus

Greater Bendigo's third dose COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to climb ahead of state averages as a fourth dose becomes available to vulnerable members of the community. Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron said it was encouraging to see third dose rates in the region at 68 per cent for 18-59 year olds and 94 per cent for those aged 60 and over, approximately 10 per cent higher than state averages for 18-59 year olds (58 per cent) and 60 plus (85 per cent). "It's no secret that uptake of third doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been slow but the important thing is rates are increasing - about 1-2 per cent a week," he said. MORE NEWS: Apiam Animal Health to establish new laboratory to develop viral vaccines in Bendigo "We know immunity to this disease wanes quite considerably after the second dose, and there's lots of people in our community who had their second dose more than five months ago." Vaccination rates for 5-11 year olds in Greater Bendigo are 62 per cent for first dose and 25 per cent two doses. Across the state, 57 per cent of 5-11 year olds have had one dose of vaccine, 25 per cent of those are double vaccinated. Mr Cameron said a third dose of COVID-19 protected against serious illness and helped stop the spread of the virus. OTHER STORIES: Bendigo Health's vaccination clinic on Mollison Street, along with GPs and pharmacies in the region, will begin offering fourth doses of COVID vaccine from Monday, April 4. The fourth dose will be available to those: The fourth dose can be given from four months or longer after the person received their first booster dose, or from four months after a confirmed COVID-19 infection, if infection occurred since the person's first COVID-19 booster dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/e32697a4-6608-4d28-8606-6ecff17e5a64.jpg/r0_159_3190_1961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg