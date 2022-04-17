Easter parade weather concerns overshadow awakening of the dragon

news, local-news,

After a two-year-long wait the Dai Gum San Precinct once again overflowed with colour and sound as crowds gathered for the awakening of the imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong. Dragon and lion dancing troops from Bendigo, Melbourne, Sydney and Darwin performed to hundreds of people and for Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon, it was a welcome sight. "I'm over the moon," he said, "it was unbelievable." MORE NEWS: Rosalind Park full of life during day two of Bendigo's Easter Fair | PHOTOS Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalfe - who witnessed the celebration from the front row - echoed Mr Lougoon's enthusiasm at the celebrations success and said it was incredible to see the troops coming together to perform these traditional dances. However, the success of the awakening of Dai Gum Loong was tinged with apprehension over Monday's forecast and what that would mean for the imperial dragon's involvement in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade. As of Easter Sunday evening there was a 50 per cent chance of 10 millimetres of rain and a 25 per cent chance of at least 25 millimetres on Easter Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. There is also a 95 per cent chance of at least 0.2 millimetres throughout the day. READ MORE: The forecast raises concerns among community members and stakeholders about whether Dai Gum Loong will take part in the parade. A stakeholder meeting will take place at 9.30am on Monday morning to make the final decision on whether Dai Gum Loong participates in the parade or not. "The ultimate thing is, (the Bendigo Chinese Association) won't make that call on our own," Mr Lougoon said. "We're obviously a fairly big part of (the meeting) because we don't want to have a brand new dragon in 2019, use it once and ruin it in 2022. "But the fact of it is, the forecast can always been wrong and quite often it is wrong, so we are hopeful." Dai Gum Loong was unveiled in 2019, when Sun Loong (his predecessor) was retired from the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade. The imperial dragon measures 125 metres long, contains more than 7000 scales, and has a head that weighs 27 kilograms. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/020c767b-4c1b-4003-8b69-6272f6ed186a.jpg/r0_191_3306_2059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg