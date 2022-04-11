'Telephone' voting an option for COVID-19 isolation cases

news, local-news,

Australians stuck in COVID-19 isolation on election day as a confirmed case or close contact are set to be able to cast their vote. For the first federal election of the COVID era, the Australian Electoral Commission confirmed it is working on an nation-first telephone voting system for those subject to isolation orders on the day of the May 21 poll. Voters who have missed pre-polling and postal vote options will have to make a declaration they're subject to a health order to access the "emergency" measure. AEC boss Tom Rogers said the declaration would stop people "gumming up" the system for others. Police on look out for wanted Kyabram man A bit of crime news now as Campaspe police seek help to track down an offender who dodged his date. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tyran Hutchinson after he failed to appear at court for assault and damage related matters. Hutchinson is known to frequent the Kyabram area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Greater Bendigo sees another spike as daily cases rise to more than 200 Greater Bendigo has seen another spike in cases after a steady weekend, with the region recording 214 new COVID-19 infections overnight. Despite this increase, the number of total active cases has decreased to 1483, 37 less than yesterday. The majority of cases were again found in the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. In the last 24 hours, Macedon Ranges recorded 87 new coronavirus cases, it's active case number now at 695. Buloke and Gannawarra each recorded less than 10 new cases in the last 24 hours - five and seven respectively - and Loddon shire reported six. Campaspe shire noted an additional 43 new infections, while Central Goldfields shire recorded another 18. Mount Alexander shire saw an additional 34 infections overnight. Victoria records less than 10,000 COVID-19 cases Good morning Bendigo! Alex here with your latest COVID-19 news from across the state. Victoria has recorded 9597 new COVID-19 cases along with one coronavirus-related death since Sunday. This comes after we saw days of case numbers above 11,000 before dropping over the weekend. Department of Health data shows the new cases were made up of 6478 rapid-antigen tests and 3119 positive PCR tests. There were 15,181 PCR tests conducted in Victoria on Sunday. The state's active case tally is currently at 64,899. A total of 381 people are in hospital. Of those, 20 are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator. On this day Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. #OnThisDay reporter Neve Brissenden has come through with the goods once again. Morning folks, Maddy here. Happy Monday for those of you awake, and an even happier Monday for those of you still asleep! You may or may not have heard the federal election was called yesterday morning and already there is news and content abound to wrap your head around. Senior reporter Tom O'Callaghan was onboard yesterday bringing you the latest election coverage with a Bendigo-specific spin. Here's everything you need to catch up on, so far: Cloudy with a chance of rain As for your weather, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed it will be a cloudy day in Bendigo today, with the region expected to hit a top of 21. The UV index is expected to reach six today between 9.40am and 3pm, so make sure you slip, slap, slop on your sun protection - even if it's cloudy! The fire danger rating today is Low-Moderate and there's a 20 per cent chance of showers. More to come.

