The region's vulnerable platypus population will be given a boost with a freshening flow down the Coliban River in mid-April. Before the Millennium Drought, platypus foraging around the banks of the Coliban River downstream of Malmsbury Reservoir was a common sight. However, climate change and challenging flow patterns have had an impact on them, and dams at either end isolate that section of the river preventing regular natural flows. MORE NEWS: 'I dread going to work': aged care workers speak out at Bendigo rally North Central CMA Environmental Water project manager Darren White said up to 260 megalitres of water will flow down the Coliban from this month. "We know in at least one part of the river, directly below the Malmsbury Reservoir, there is a strong breeding population of platypus," he said. "This is the time of year when the juveniles start leaving home and we need to make sure there is enough water in the river to help them roam up and downstream. "This flow will reconnect any pools and help make it easier for them to find food and explore new areas. And it will provide protection for them from predators." OTHER STORIES: The Coliban River flows between Malmsbury and Eppalock reservoirs, and there are no irrigation customers and no water for the environment entitlements. Passing flows, of up to 8ML/day, are managed for the health of the river and can be partially accumulated for future use. The accumulated passing flows are then released at the right time to have the best-possible environmental impact for the river and the plants and animals that rely on it to survive. The flow will also help other plants and animals in the river. MORE NEWS: Moama couple can't help falling in love with Bendigo's Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition "It will also improve the health of the vegetation on the riverbank and scrape any slime off surfaces," Mr White said. "When the slime regrows, it's brilliant food for waterbugs, which are key parts of the diet of platypus." The North Central CMA manages environmental flows on behalf of the Victorian Environmental Water Holder. The flows are authorised by VEWH in line with its Seasonal Watering Plan 2021-22. The plan is available for download from www.vewh.vic.gov.au, with regular watering updates posted on the North Central CMA website nccma.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ed04e5cb-6b07-4c12-83d2-6890bf4f19ef.JPG/r0_1444_1969_2556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg