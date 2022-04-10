news, federal-election, chesters, election, governor general, scomo

6.30pm PATRON senator for Bendigo Sarah Henderson says Bendigo voters have a clear choice between a stronger economy under the Liberals or a weaker one under Labor. She said the Labor party represented an uncertain future for a nation rebuilding after the pandemic. "The last time Labor was in power, it crippled our economy with a carbon tax, a mining tax, higher unemployment and a refusal to stand up for regional communities including by failing to fund mobile base stations," Senator Henderson said. "Today, despite everything we have endured, Bendigo's unemployment rate has fallen to just 3.8 per cent, our economy is strong and regional Victoria is thriving." Senator Henderson threw her weight behind candidate Darin Schade, who is likely to be Labor's main rival for the seat of Bendigo. "I am confident that Liberal candidate Darin Schade will give it everything," she said. "For too long, the people of Bendigo have been let down by an extreme left federal Labor MP who is more interested in politicking than standing up for her community." Senator Henderson said the Morrison government was delivering "in spades" for Bendigo, including $4.5 million for the Bendigo airport redevelopment, upgrades on rail lines up to Echuca and a slew of road upgrades and other infrastructure. 1pm MEMBER for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has officially launched her election campaign with a blunt message for her competitors. "This is a red Labor town, it's a red Labor electorate and we are going to keep it red," she told supporters at a packed Bendigo Trades Hall on Sunday. It came hours after prime minister Scott Morrison visited the governor-general in Canberra to dissolve parliament for the start of the official campaign. Live blog: PM makes his case for reelection as he sets poll date The day coincided with an anniversary state Labor MP Maree Edwards hopes will prove prophetic for the coalition government. "It was 109 years ago today since the Titanic set sail," she told Ms Chesters' supporters to howls of laughter. "I'm not a great believer in omens, but today I am." Ms Chesters' party is leading in national opinion polls but has been talking down its status. Party leaders spent the morning telling TV news programs the polls were wrong at the last election, when the coalition staged what many considered a come from behind win. "We need to win seats," opposition frontbencher Jason Clare told Sky News. Ms Chesters had a much better 2019 election than the party's national leaders. She amassed nearly 60 per cent of the two party preferred vote over her then-Liberal challenger Sam Gayed. It came after two elections of tighter margins, including a very narrow victory over then-Liberal candidate Greg Bickley in 2013. Ms Chesters told supporters that she and they should aim to keep Labor's Bendigo vote high when Australia voted on May 21. "Our job is to make sure Anthony Albanese doesn't have to do an urgent trip here, that we are so strong we can win it on our own," she said. She currently faces at least four challengers including Liberal candidate Darin Schade. He is likely to garner the most votes and preferences of all Ms Chesters opponents and is being contacted for his plans for week one of the official campaign period. Mr Schade has previously said increased tourism and lower unemployment would be among his top priorities. He has also nominated small business support for businesses cripped by two years of pandemic as a priority, and dealing with the "for lease" signs dotting the city centre since before COVID-19 hit. "And we need to support the people of the Bendigo electorate because a safe Labor member has provided too little to the region for too long," Mr Schade said. Ms Chesters has told supporters her campaign will focus on aged care, unemployment benefits, jobs, education, environment and "skyrocketing" Medicare costs. Multiple political candidates spent Sunday campaigning across the electorate, including Greens candidate Cate Sinclair. She spoke at a Castlemaine Festival panel on tackling climate change, which she has previously said the issue would be a top focus for her campaign for Bendigo. Dr Sinclair was filling in for Victorian Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, who was called away in the scramble that took place after the election was called. 10.45am PRIME minister Scott Morrison has officially set the election date at May 21. He has just asked the governor general to dissolve parliament. Mr Morrison is seeking the Coalition's fourth term in office, while Anthony Albanese leads a Labor party which is ahead in all polls but has been in opposition for nearly nine years. Earlier PRIME minister Scott Morrison is expected to set an election date shortly as Lisa Chesters officially launches her campaign to retain the seat in Bendigo. Ms Chesters plans to address supporters at Bendigo Trades Hall at around midday. The incumbent Labor member heads into the campaign as the frontrunner to retain the seat. Her party also leads in national polls, though shadow minister Richard Marles told the ABC's Insiders program that we "live in a post-poll world", this morning. More: Live blog on the national action Mr Morrison is widely expected to visit Australia's governor general this morning and is currently travelling to Canberra from Sydney. Ms Chesters' main rival will be newly minted Liberal candidate for Bendigo Darin Schade. The banking specialist grew up in Bendigo before building much of his career based in Melbourne. He and Ms Chastres are not the only people to have declared their bids so far. The Greens, the United Australia Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation are among parties that have fielded candidates so far.

