Greater Bendigo records new COVID-19 cases, April 10, 2022
GREATER Bendigo recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
It has left the municipality with 1520 total active cases in a slight decrease from Friday's 1533.
Kyneton's Macedon Ranges had 90 new cases, leaving them with a total 707.
Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire had an extra 39, for a total of 232.
Echuca's Campaspe Shire had 39, with a total 266 cases.
Elsewhere, the Central Goldfields Shire had 17 new cases, Loddon 13, Gannawarra 12 and Buloke 11.
Victoria recorded a total 9510 new cases on Saturday and one death.
A total of 356 people were hospitalised.
The Department of Health is expected to release figures for Sunday testing on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News