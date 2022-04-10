coronavirus,

GREATER Bendigo recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It has left the municipality with 1520 total active cases in a slight decrease from Friday's 1533. Kyneton's Macedon Ranges had 90 new cases, leaving them with a total 707. Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire had an extra 39, for a total of 232. Echuca's Campaspe Shire had 39, with a total 266 cases. Elsewhere, the Central Goldfields Shire had 17 new cases, Loddon 13, Gannawarra 12 and Buloke 11. Victoria recorded a total 9510 new cases on Saturday and one death. A total of 356 people were hospitalised. The Department of Health is expected to release figures for Sunday testing on Monday.

