One Nation launches new Bendigo candidate

BEN Mihail, the new One Nation candidate for Bendigo, thinks Australians are fed up with the major parties. The sentiment has been echoed throughout the lead-up to this years federal election campaign - particularly by local independent candidates. However, for Mr Mihail, joining One Nation was a question of values. "I hadn't considered running until the second lockdown about a year ago. I had a look at all the parties and their policies and felt that One Nation had the right balance of passion and policy to get this country back on track," he said. More news: Leading car dealer from Bendigo passes away The candidate has a few key policies he's planning to bring to the table this federal election. "Considering what COVID has done to the economy and the extreme measures that were implemented to combat it - right or wrongly - we need a Royal Commission into the COVID response," he said. "This isn't just about laying blame, it's about getting answers to the questions Australians have." Mr Mihail believes Australians want answers to the "heavily-guarded" health advice that was advising decision making during the pandemic. "It seemed to be that no one was allowed to see that advice unless you were in inner circles." More news: BFNL season preview - Kangaroo Flat Similar to all current candidates, the One Nation candidate also has a strong jobs focus, with a plan to increase the National Wage Subsidy for apprentices which currently sits at 50 percent, enabling employers to receive up to $7,000 every three months for hiring apprentices and trainees. "We need to lift that in order to really boost our economy," he said. "Then we can focus on infrastructure projects like roads." Finally, Mr Mihail remains focused on the cost of living question, arguing that raising the GST is not the answer. "We need to stop raising taxes and definitely not reintroduce death duties," he said. Death duties or estate taxes are wealth taxes payable on the value of accumulated wealth at the time of death. Mr Mihail said the best thing about One Nation was that he could make a conscience vote on any issue. "I can make a vote that best represents my people, without any ramifications from the party," he said. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Art Gallery tops council's federal budget wish list One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has consistently voted to reduce national refugee intakes, remove vaccine mandates and withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon emissions. While the conscience vote is possible, it is yet to be determined whether Mr Mihail will stray from party lines. The One Nation candidate will be up against federal Labor member Lisa Chesters, Greens candidate Dr Cate Sinclair, UAP candidate Elijah Suares and an unannounced Liberal candidate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

