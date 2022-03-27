news, local-news, news, walk, fundraiser, royal children's hospital, brain tumour, amaya viney

Four years ago, Bendigo mum Georgia Viney received the worst news a parent could imagine. Her seven-month-old daughter Amaya had a brain tumour. In the course of her little life, the now four-year-old has been in and out of the Royal Children's Hospital, but has been supported by a strong team of specialists and a loving family. MORE NEWS: Police concerned opportunistic fuel theft crimes may rise as petrol prices climb It's this help from the hospital that has lead to Ms Viney wanting to give back. "The RCH has saved my daughter's life more than once, let alone thousands of others," she said. "The nurses and doctors are incredible and all Amaya's specialists are the sweetest, kindest, empathetic people and I couldn't think of any other hospital team looking, after all, Amaya's needs." Despite a tumour being discovered on her brain stem, the young girl has never shown any signs of giving up. "The tumour was deemed inoperable, and it caused an obstruction and led to hydrocephalus which resulted in emergency brain surgery to redirect the fluid," Ms Viney said. OTHER STORIES: "But Amaya has marched on strong through all that with just regular MRIs to monitor tumour growth. "The tumour has produced some internal cysts, and the tumour has been slowly growing and will require chemotherapy at some point in the near future. "She has had some delays due to all this with understanding and speech, headaches and seizures but thankful that's been all." The RCH was then sent into action when Amaya was admitted for a range of reasons just after her second birthday. "She was admitted to the ICU at the Royal Children's, fighting for her life with Streptococcus Pneumonia, empyema, Sepsis, Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) which then caused pancreatitis and acute renal failure and she was placed onto dialysis," Ms Viney said. "She fought so hard and was so resilient, she bounced back quicker than anyone ever thought." MORE NEWS: 150th Bendigo Easter Fair will see Golden City Pipe Band celebrate 70 years of performing Ms Viney said she thought it was important to support the teams that had gone "above and beyond" for her daughter. "One night I was laying down and observing my daughter Amaya sleep, all I could think about is how blessed she is to be here still,' she said. "I thought how could I ever thank the hospital that saved her life." After a few quick messages to friends, a group had formed and the idea to fundraise came to life. OTHER NEWS: No more restrictions for Greater Bendigo and surrounds as fire danger period ends in regions "I thought they would think I was crazy, but here we are," Ms Viney said. "Myself, and my amazing friends are all coming along for the 25km walk that will begin in the Bendigo CBD and end in Axedale on April 24. "We'll be dressed up as some of Amaya's favourite characters to spread some cheer and laughter too." You can support Ms Viney's fundraiser by heading to this website.

